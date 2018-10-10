'RHONJ' Star Kim D Teresa Doesn't Give a Rat's Ass About Joe Getting Deported

Teresa Giudice Doesn't Care Joe's Getting Deported, Says 'RHONJ' Star Kim D

Teresa Giudice is a cold-hearted, good-for-nothing mom who'd rather party like a rock star than sweat about her husband Joe's pending deportation to Italy ... so claims her cast mate Kim DePaola.

The 'RHONJ' star ripped into Teresa when we spoke to her just a few hours after the news broke Joe's getting deported after he finishes serving his 41-month federal prison sentence. She doesn't have much sympathy for Joe, either ... telling us he's not a citizen, and the law's the law.

Then she went off on Teresa's alleged non-stop partying lifestyle, and joked (we think) that TG's already found a way to cash in on Joe's downfall.

Kim D's attack should come as no surprise -- they have a bitter history. Teresa once accused Kim of running a prostitution ring back in Season 8.

TMZ broke the story ... Teresa has zero plans to uproot their 4 daughters and move to Italy when their dad gets the boot, because they've made a life here and she wants to keep it that way.

Pretty sure Kim won't be delivering a homemade pan of ziti to console Teresa.

