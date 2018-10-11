Mathew Knowles Surprises Beyonce and Tina After On the Run II Tour Concert

Mathew Knowles Reunion with Beyonce and Tina Was a Backstage Surprise

Mathew Knowles caught ex-wife Tina and Beyonce ﻿completely off guard at her final tour stop, but he tells TMZ the surprise gesture was purely out of love.

Check out the clip ... Mathew explains how he managed to sweep Beyonce off her feet outside her dressing room in Seattle last weekend. It's a sweet story complete with a dozen roses and a special father-daughter moment.

Mathew, Tina and Bey spent time together earlier during the On The Run II tour when it stopped in their hometown of Houston -- but they kept that quiet, meaning no social media.

Mathew wanted to do something special for the last night, and this time Beyonce decided to share the cute family moment. Her parents divorced in 2011, but Mathew insists there's never been a rift with Tina.

They're both happily remarried now.