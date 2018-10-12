Britney Spears' Earliest Known Autograph to Hit Auction Block

Britney Spears Signature for Sale ... From Her 1st Grade Yearbook!!!

Britney Spears is about to drive her die-hard fans 'Crazy' with a super rare piece of memorabilia from when she was just 7-years-old ... but already handing out autographs.

The folks over at Heritage Auctions are auctioning off a 1989 yearbook from Parklane Academy in McComb, Mississippi which features Brit's Jane Hancock. Important to note, she was only a first grader ... so don't expect some fancy cursive signature.

It's straight up block letters, but still ... it's Britney, bitch.

The yearbook is more than 60 pages and includes two pictures of the pop star-to-be.

The autograph, such as it is, is believed to be the earliest ever from Brit. Of course, just 4 years later she started her climb to stardom on the 'Mickey Mouse Club.'

Britney fans can flock to Heritage Auction's site and make their bids beginning Oct. 18. The site expects to snag upwards of $10k for the yearbook.