Emmy Winner Dies After Falling Off Balcony on Set of Mr. Rogers Movie

A crew member on the set of Tom Hanks' upcoming Mr. Rogers movie died after suffering a heart attack and falling off a balcony.

James Emswiller, who won an Emmy in 2015, was taking a smoke break when the coronary struck as he stood on the second-story balcony.

Hanks was on set Thursday night in Lebanon, PA when Emswiller fell ... during the filming of "You Are My Friend," the Fred Rogers biopic.

James was alone on the deck when other crew members heard what sounded like someone falling from the balcony.

After James hit the ground, a nurse on set tried assisting ... apparently to no avail. By the time EMTs arrived, Emswiller was in full cardiac arrest.

James was taken to UPMC Mercy Hospital and was pronounced dead 3 hours later.

Emswiller won an Emmy for Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited Series for HBO production of "Bessie."

James was 61.

RIP