DJ Khaled Son's 2nd Bday Party's a Home Run ... Carnival at Marlins Park!!!

DJ Khaled Rents Out Entire Baseball Stadium for Son Asahd's 2nd Birthday Party

DJ Khaled could have just reserved a section at Chuck E. Cheese's for his son's 2nd birthday party, but you know he's gotta be the best ... so he threw a bash at Major League Baseball field instead.

Khaled's son, Asahd, will turn 2 next week ... but dad got the celebrating started early by hosting a carnival in his honor, Saturday at Marlins Park in Miami. The stadium was available because, obviously ... the Marlins aren't playing October baseball these days.

Among the attractions at the party are a carousel, a chair swing ride ... and a frickin' ferris wheel. Asahd also got his own set of baller wheels ... in the form of a toy sports car.

The bday bash also served as the launch for Khaled's We the Best Foundation to help kids worldwide, and thousands of dollars were donated to his organization at the event.

Pretty impressive for Khaled to one-up Asahd's first birthday party ... where Diddy performed at LIV nightclub.

Can't wait to see what he's got in store for when the kid turns 3.