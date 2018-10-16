Hillary Clinton Hits Keep Coming ... Secret Service Van Crashes in Garage

Hillary Clinton's Secret Service Van Crashes into Cement Pole

Hillary Clinton hit a snag on her way to a fundraiser ... well, to be exact, the SUV she was riding in smacked into a cement pole, and came to a screeching halt.

Hillary, reportedly accompanied by her trusted aide, Huma Abedin, was in a Secret Service van Monday night in New Jersey headed to an event for Sen. Bob Menendez. As the van pulled into a parking garage -- with camera rolling -- it looks like her driver just cut the turn way too tight, and ... DOH!

Moments later, Hillary seemed unharmed as she stepped out of the van. The Secret Service tells us there were no injuries reported, and Jersey City cops are investigating the crash. Should be a pretty quick investigation.

It's been a tough few days for the former First Lady. She's also been taking heat for saying Bill Clinton's affair with Monica Lewinsky wasn't an abuse of power.