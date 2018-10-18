Alex Morgan Leads Shirtless Locker Room Dance Party After USWNT Championship

No shirts ... no problems for the U.S. Women's National Team -- 'cause they got their turn up on without their jerseys after winning the CONCACAF Championship Wednesday night!!
It all went down in Frisco, Texas -- where the U.S. women's soccer squad beat Canada, 2-0 ... and then hit the locker room for some post-game booze and partying.
Alex Morgan led the fiesta with flutes of champagne while P!nk's "Raise Your Glass" fittingly played.
Emily Sonnett hit a little nae nae ... Kelley O'Hara got in some twerking ... and Mallory Pugh gave some fist pumps while chowing down on a sandwich. Good times were had by all.
As for Alex ... glad to see her Disney World drama ain't slowing down her party roll.
Congrats!
Best team in @Concacaf. 🇺🇸— U.S. Soccer WNT (@ussoccer_wnt) October 18, 2018
Best fans in @Concacaf. ☠️
Cheers, @AmericanOutlaws! pic.twitter.com/7LXnoJf9Hq