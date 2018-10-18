Alex Morgan Leads Shirtless Locker Room Dance Party After USWNT Championship

Alex Morgan Leads Shirtless Dance Party After USWNT Championship

No shirts ... no problems for the U.S. Women's National Team -- 'cause they got their turn up on without their jerseys after winning the CONCACAF Championship Wednesday night!!

It all went down in Frisco, Texas -- where the U.S. women's soccer squad beat Canada, 2-0 ... and then hit the locker room for some post-game booze and partying.

Alex Morgan led the fiesta with flutes of champagne while P!nk's "Raise Your Glass" fittingly played.

Emily Sonnett hit a little nae nae ... Kelley O'Hara got in some twerking ... and Mallory Pugh gave some fist pumps while chowing down on a sandwich. Good times were had by all.

As for Alex ... glad to see her Disney World drama ain't slowing down her party roll.

Congrats!