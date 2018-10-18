Kendall Jenner Alleged Stalker Released, then Re-Arrested

Kendall Jenner's Alleged Stalker Released and then Re-Arrested

EXCLUSIVE

Kendall Jenner's alleged stalker has already been released but then re-arrested Thursday ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ, John Ford -- the man who repeatedly scaled the mountainside at Kendall Jenner's exclusive gated community and ended up on her property -- was released Wednesday, and the circumstances are interesting.

As we reported, Ford was arrested Tuesday after he was found sitting on Jenner's porch and was immediately placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold. We're told because Ford, a Canadian citizen, had no insurance, he was taken to L.A. County Hospital where he was evaluated by a psychiatrist.

Ford could have been held for up to 72 hours, but we've learned the psychiatrist determined he was mentally stable so he was released Wednesday.

Our sources say the LAPD swooped in Thursday morning, re-arrested Ford, booked him for criminal trespass and violating a restraining order and he was taken to jail. We're told bail was set at $30,000.

We're told when Ford was re-arrested, he was NOT at Kendall's gated community.

Our sources say prosecutors will soon arraign Ford and a judge could actually release him on his own recognizance pending trial.

As we reported, Jenner's lawyer is getting a civil restraining order so if he violates that by coming near her gated community ... he could be arrested, if he's caught.