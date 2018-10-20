Blue Ivy I'm Super Ready for Halloween!!!

Blue Ivy Hits Up Pumpkin Patch for Halloween

EXCLUSIVE

Blue Ivy went pumpkin shopping Friday and the outing was super cute.

Blue hit up Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch in Culver City with some pals, and they had a blast.

Her parents -- in case you're not familiar, Beyonce and Jay-Z -- were nowhere in sight, but it was easy to spot their 6'10" bodyguard who shadowed the 6-year-old for the field trip.

About 100 kids roamed the patch and played on the inflatable slides. They also hung with the animals at the petting zoo -- goats, sheep and chickens.

And, of course, there was the obligatory Frankenstein monster who was a photo fav.