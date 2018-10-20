Florida Cop Punching Teenage Girl Pinned to Ground During Arrest in Shocking Video

Florida Cop Shocking Vid Of Cop Punching Teen Girl ... During Mall Arrest

This brutal video of Florida police repeatedly punching a 14-year-old girl pinned to the ground during her arrest is triggering controversy.

You see the cop landing left hooks to the teen's rib cage, as he and another officer try to arrest her during a physical confrontation Thursday outside the Coral Springs Mall in Coral Springs, Florida.

The shocking vid, posted to Instagram by a woman claiming to be the teen's cousin, is being defended by police.

The Coral Springs Police Department says officers responded to a disturbance at the mall and took a teenage boy into custody, and that's when the girl in the video began cursing at police and trying to incite her friends. Cops say the girl was resisting arrest, and as you see, punches started flying.

The teen was eventually handcuffed, and cops claim she kicked one of the officers as they hauled her off in a patrol car.