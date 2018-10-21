Amber Rose New BF Throws Surprise Bday Party Makes Her Cry Tears of Joy

Amber Rose's New BF Throws Her a Surprise Birthday Party, Makes Her Cry

EXCLUSIVE

Amber Rose was brought to tears after her new BF -- Def Jam Records exec Alexander 'AE' Edwards -- threw her a surprise birthday party ... and scored MAJOR points doing it.

The SlutWalk founder came home Saturday night to a house full of friends and family -- including her son, Sebastian -- who were all there to greet her for her 35th birthday party. As you can tell ... Amber had no idea any of it was coming, and later thanked her man in a speech.

She drops the "L" word a few times here, so it must be getting pretty serious with 'AE.' Amber even says she had to date a bunch of losers to get to him ... and feel complete.

Sounds like AR and 'AE' might be the real deal after a couple misfires here and there over the past year (sorry, 21). We're told 'AE' dropped a few racks and partnered with party planning company, "Wife of the Party" and some of Amber's pals to make the Ciroc-sponsored shindig come together.

So ... you know he's made Amber a top priority. Congrats to the happy couple!