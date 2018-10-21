Justin Timberlake Slashes SoHo Penthouse Price AGAIN ... Cry Me a River!!!

Justin Timberlake Cuts SoHo Penthouse Price Again by Nearly Half a Million

EXCLUSIVE

Justin Timberlake's reaching Crazy Gideon status ... slashing prices like a madman for a penthouse he's desperately trying to unload.

Justin just slashed the price to his SoHo crib by another $400k ... and it's now down to $6.35 mil. Great deal and, at this point, it's a steal. Remember ... Justin originally listed the pad back in March for $7.995 million ... and the only action was a series of price reductions.

Tough to see why Justin's struggling to get it off his back ... the ultra-modern 2,600 sq. ft. pad features a wraparound terrace, which is 853 square feet, and by NYC standards that's HUGE.

The building's got all the bells and whistles ... gym, private entrance, the whole shebang.