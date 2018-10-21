Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Control Baby's Potential Presidential Hopes

Prince Harry & Meghan Our Kid Could Be President ... But There's a Catch

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle﻿ ﻿have an interesting decision to make -- it has nothing to do with baby names, but it will decide whether their firstborn can be President ... of the good ole U.S. of A.

We did some digging and discovered Harry and Meghan will need to fill out special paperwork to make their royal baby a naturalized U.S. citizen. They have to sign it, not the kid -- meaning, he or she will have no choice in whether they can be an American.

The baby doesn't get an automatic U.S. citizenship because Meghan -- who will still be an American citizen when she gives birth -- and her child won't be living in the States. Hence, the special form is a must.

Our palace sources confirm Meghan intends to become a British citizen, but it's unclear if she will renounce her U.S. citizenship ... which makes the decision over her kid's citizenship so fascinating.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have until the child's 18th birthday to fill out the paperwork. If they get through the red tape -- and let's face it, the Royals can handle red tape -- the kid will be eligible to run for U.S. Prez.

Remember, Harry and Meghan's first child -- Victoria, Albert or whoever -- will be 7th in line for the British throne, while still satisfying the requirements to become POTUS. Kinda cool.