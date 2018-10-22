Candis Cayne Condemns Trump's New Gender Policy

Candis Cayne Trump Wants to Totally Erase Us

Actress Candis Cayne is outraged at President Trump's reported plan to enforce strict new guidelines about transgender people -- because she says his real goal is silencing the community.

Candis -- who is transgender and was featured on her pal Caitlyn Jenner's reality show -- went on "The Morning Beat" with Jai and Mikalah Monday on Out Now Radio ... and ripped Trump. She thinks it's obvious he wants to shut down any national conversation about trans people, and adds ... the policy change could have bigger implications for our democracy.

If you missed it, the Trump administration is considering a plan that would identify everyone by their genitalia ... at birth, according to a NY Times report. The trans community is pissed, as you'd expect.

Although Caitlyn had been a vocal Trump supporter, she's flipped lately -- at least on some issues -- and on Monday afternoon, she made it clear she's lockstep with Candis on Trump's reported new policy.

Remember, Caitlyn's gf, Sophia Hutchins, recently revealed Caitlyn did NOT, in fact, vote for Trump ... despite publicly stating she did.