Carmelo Anthony I Accidentally Started Lakers, Rockets Fight? ... Stop Playin'

Carmelo Anthony Shuts Down Theory He Started Lakers, Rockets Fight

EXCLUSIVE

Seems Carmelo Anthony is familiar with the conspiracy theory that the spit that kicked off the Chris Paul vs. Rajon Rondo fight came from his mouth ... and he's calling B.S.

Melo was standing right next to Paul when CP3 got hit in the face with mouth moisture -- and while most people believe it came from Rondo, there are some who believe it was a case of accidental friendly fire.

So, when we saw Anthony leaving Catch in L.A. on Sunday, we had to ask if there was any merit to the "Melo Did It" theory.

His response -- "Stop playin'!"

We also asked how he felt about the suspensions that were handed out -- 4 games for Brandon Ingram, 3 for Rondo and 2 for Chris Paul.

Melo didn't seem too bothered by it -- almost like he understood.

BTW, the Rockets -- without Chris Paul -- lost to the Clippers on Sunday.

Paul will miss Wednesday's game against the Jazz (they'll lose) but he'll be back for a 2nd crack at the Clippers on Friday.