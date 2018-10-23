Diddy Building New Charter School in the Bronx

Diddy Opening New Bronx Charter School ... 'Education is My Passion!!!'

Diddy is beaming with pride over a brand new school he's helping to open in the Bronx -- something he calls his passion -- and he's putting a ton of money where his mouth is.

The business mogul announced Tuesday he'll be opening a third Capital Preparatory school next year in the BX. He already successfully launched one in Harlem back in 2016.

Diddy says he wants to make sure the Bronx one gets off to a great start, so he's donating $1 million! He's partnering with Dr. Steve Perry ... who previously opened a Capital Prep in Bridgeport, CT.

He says his dedication to the school is all "about educating our children, bringing them up as leaders."

