Meghan Markle I'm Blue Out!!! No Hiding Baby Bump Now

Meghan Markle Can't Hide Baby Bump Anymore

The jig is up for Meghan Markle ... even loose-fitting outfits like this blue gown can't hide what she's got growing in her belly.

Meghan and Prince Harry are now in Fiji -- the second country in their 16-day autumn tour -- and they kicked off the visit with an official welcoming ceremony ... then headed off to a state dinner hosted by Fiji's Prez, Jioji Konrote.

Harry opted for the classic tux while Meghan slipped into a blue cape dress ... fashion tribute to Fiji. If it wasn't obvious before, it sure is now ... Meghan's really showing. We don't know exactly how far along she is ... the Palace has only said she's due sometime in the Spring.

Pregnancy looks great on Megs, no doubt. Ditto for those gigantic diamond earrings she was rocking ... which were reportedly borrowed from Queen Elizabeth.

In-laws ... they ARE good for something.