Cousin Itt in 'The Addams Family' 'Memba Him?!

Felix Silla is best known for playing the hairy relative Cousin Itt -- opposite big stars like John Astin, Carolyn Jones and Ted Cassidy -- in the creepy and kooky '60s television show "The Addams Family." Guess what he looks like now!