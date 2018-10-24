Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Stormi's Pumped for 1st Halloween

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Spend Day with Stormi at Pumpkin Patch

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott couldn't resist what every new mama and papa like to do this time of year ... take their kiddo to a pumpkin patch and start snapping away!!

Kylie, her boo beau and their daughter, Stormi, hit up the Underwood Family Farms Wednesday in the San Fernando Valley for a little fam bam action. We're told they made their way around the corn maze, picked out pumpkins and scoped out some of the animals there too.

Travis is just a few weeks away from kicking off his Astroworld Tour ... so a little family time is much needed.

Lots to do there at the farm -- it's their 21st annual farm festival -- not a bad way to spend the day a week before Halloween.