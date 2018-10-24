Toronto Overwatch Team Reveals Official Name ... We're Defiant!

The Toronto Overwatch squad finally has an official team name -- TORONTO DEFIANT!!!

It's a big deal in the eSports world -- there are 20 teams from cities all over the world competing in the official Overwatch league.

Toronto was 1 of the 8 expansion franchises that joined the league for the 2019 season -- and now they're debuting their official team name and colors.

Check out the logo ... featuring red and black colors next to some bad-ass looking heroes.

The team will compete in the Atlantic Division when the league kicks off in February -- taking on squads from Boston, London, Houston and New York.

FYI, it's a tough division considering London won the Overwatch League championship in 2018.

TMZ Sports spoke with Toronto's team president, Chris Overholt, who tells us since Drake is becoming a big eSports fan, they're hoping he'll come out and support the hometown squad.

And, since team players make a real-life salary in the Overwatch league, we asked if anyone would crack 7 figures this year ... but it doesn't seem we're at that point quite yet.

The highest player in the league right now is a 17-year-old who goes by the name Sinatraaa -- he's making $150k per year (and his mom had to sign his contract).

Bottom line -- eSports is exploding so get your kids some sticks already.