NFL's Chris Herndon Was Born with 12 Fingers, Check Out the Scars

New York Jets tight end Chris Herndon always wondered why he had a scar on each hand -- until his parents revealed ... he was born with 12 FINGERS!
"It's weird," the former University of Miami player told SNY ... "They cut them off when I was born."
Did you know Jets rookie TE Chris Herndon was actually born with 12 fingers?@Chris_Authentic chats with @JeaneCoakley on Jets Pregame Live -- Sunday at Noon! pic.twitter.com/bsO2wzDipX— SportsNet New York (@SNYtv) October 25, 2018
Herndon says he always wondered why he had tiny nubs next to each one of his pinky fingers -- until his parents explained that he was digitally enhanced.
Now, Herndon says he's got the "leftover pieces" on his hands -- and it's become a cool thing to show off.
It clearly hasn't bothered him on the field -- he's caught a touchdown in each of his last 2 games!
Herndon isn't the only star athlete who was born with extra phalanges -- boxing superstar Danny Garcia has 6 toes on his right foot ... and previously told TMZ Sports he feels it gives him an advantage in the ring!
Dude's 34-2 ... so, maybe he's right!