TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

NFL's Chris Herndon I Was Born with 12 Fingers ... Peep These Scars!

10/25/2018 1:31 PM PDT

NFL's Chris Herndon Was Born with 12 Fingers, Check Out the Scars

Breaking News

New York Jets tight end Chris Herndon always wondered why he had a scar on each hand -- until his parents revealed ... he was born with 12 FINGERS! 

"It's weird," the former University of Miami player told SNY ... "They cut them off when I was born."

Herndon says he always wondered why he had tiny nubs next to each one of his pinky fingers -- until his parents explained that he was digitally enhanced. 

Now, Herndon says he's got the "leftover pieces" on his hands -- and it's become a cool thing to show off.

It clearly hasn't bothered him on the field -- he's caught a touchdown in each of his last 2 games!  

Herndon isn't the only star athlete who was born with extra phalanges -- boxing superstar Danny Garcia has 6 toes on his right foot ... and previously told TMZ Sports he feels it gives him an advantage in the ring! 

Dude's 34-2 ... so, maybe he's right! 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
Hot Video

More From

Around the Web
{% defer 23 %}