'Love & Hip Hop' Star Amara La Negra Defends Spice for White Face

EXCLUSIVE

"Love & Hip Hop: Miami" star Amara La Negra is totally behind Spice﻿'s decision to go white face for her album, because she believes Spice had a noble purpose and executed it brilliantly.

Amara tells TMZ, the haters who have lashed out at Spice are all wet for attacking Spice over a photo that was designed to mock those who believe light-skinned African American women are more beautiful than their dark-skinned counterparts.

As we reported, the imagery goes hand-in-hand with Spice's track, "Black Hypocrisy" on her mixtape that includes the lyrics, “(‘Cause) I was told I would reach further/If the color of my skin was lighter/And I was made to feel inferior/Cause society said brown girls prettier.”

And THAT right there is why Amara's in Spice's corner ... 'cause Amara herself has clashed with others trying to define her beauty. You'll remember "Love & Hip Hop: Miami" cast member Young Hollywood was on the receiving end of death threats after suggesting Amara get "a new look."

In short ... Amara says she gets it and supports Spice, because sometimes you gotta shake people to call attention to your cause.

Mission accomplished.