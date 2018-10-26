Alex Bregman Picks Red Sox Over Dodgers In Game 3, Sweep Coming??

Alex Bregman Red Sox Over Dodgers In Game 3 ... Sweep Coming??

Fresh off getting destroyed by the Red Sox ... Astros superstar Alex Bregman is ridin' with Boston in Game 3 Friday night ... predicting a road win over the Dodgers!!

Of course ... Bregman knows both teams well -- the 'Stros beat the Dodgers in last year's World Series and just got knocked out by Chris Sale's boys in the ALCS last week.

So, listen up if you're trying to make a buck off tonight's game.

But ... Alex tells us he ain't so sure about the Red Sox in Game 4 on Saturday -- saying a sweep ain't easy!!!

As for advice for the Dodgers ... Alex doesn't exactly have a Herb Brooks speech for them, saying, "They know how to do it, they're a good team."

Translation ... GOOD LUCK!!