JFK Items Hit Auction Block Ahead of Assassination Anniversary

JFK Personal Items Hit Auction Block ... Ahead of Assassination Anniversary

Exclusive Details

John F. Kennedy fans can hit the jackpot with tons of personal items belonging to the famous Prez ... assuming they have a small fortune to spare.

The guys over at RR Auction have a bunch of JFK's stuff including his Harvard cardigan sweater and assassination-related items ... like an original window sash from the Texas School Book Depository and a Lee Harvey Oswald handwritten letter.

JFK's sweater is expected to fetch upwards of $30k. The window sash could go for $25k. It has its original glass and dark green paint just as it did on November 22, 1963 ... the day Oswald opened fire from the book depository, killing President Kennedy.

Oswald's one-page, handwritten letter was addressed to his mother ... but intended for his wife. It's one of the items for more frugal bidders ... expected to go for a paltry $6,500.

Check out the pics ... there's also Kennedy's Commander-in-Chief bomber jacket ($150k) and a Fidel Castro-signed Bay of Pigs map ($50k). Bidding for the online auction ends Nov. 7.