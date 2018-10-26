Matt Damon Lights Up on Fire on 'Ford v. Ferrari' Set

Matt Damon's getting lit on the set of his latest movie ... no, really. Dude was set on fire.
Matt's jumpsuit was set ablaze -- the back of it, anyway -- while filming scenes of his new flick "Ford v. Ferrari" at a private airport outside of L.A. You can see a stunt coordinator apply the final touches on Matt's neck, back and ass.
Matt -- who plays the late race car driver/designer, Carroll Shelby -- then jumps into his classic whip before he and the car burst into flames. Matt, of course, was all good. He later gives 2 thumbs up. That's Hollywood magic, baby.
Should be a cool movie ... Matt's character is assigned to design a Ford car that can beat Enzo Ferrari at the 1966 Le Mans World Championship. Spoiler alert: Ford beats Ferrari.