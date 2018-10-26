Ozzie Guillen to Dodgers, Take My World Series Advice ...

Ozzie Guillen Hey Dodgers ... Take My World Series Advice

Ozzie Guillen tells TMZ Sports ... he REALLY believes the Dodgers can come back and beat the Boston Red Sox even though they're down 0-2.

But, they're gonna need to take his advice ...

Of course, Ozzie knows how to win in the World Series -- he managed the Chicago White Sox when they won it all in 2005.

So, how would Ozzie do things if he was in Dave Roberts' shoes? Ozzie breaks it down for us and tells us why everyone counting out the Dodgers is straight-up wrong.

One big point ... Ozzie says L.A. needs to take a page from Bill Belichick and remember to do their jobs!

"Don't be a hero," Ozzie says ... noting that sometimes "players want to be the hero, try to do too much."

And, even if the Dodgers lose tonight, it ain't over yet -- because the Dodgers have won 4 games in a row before ... and they've got the talent to do it again.