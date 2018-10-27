Brandi Glanville Accused by Actor Kobie Randolph of Halloween Attack

Brandi Glanville Accused by Actor of Halloween Attack

Actor Kobie "DJ K-LUV" Randolph says he was attacked at George Clooney's Halloween party, and depending on who you believe ... Brandi Glanville either broke it up or attacked him.

Randolph told cops Brandi was with a woman with whom he had a past relationship. He claims the woman attacked him, punching him in the face and splitting his lip.

Brandi told cops she broke up the fight, but he says she was one of the perps who attacked him.

Randolph also claims the 2 women attacked him with "12 uppercuts like I'm in a boxing match." He also complained no one at the party came to his rescue.

Cops actually showed up at the party but no one was arrested. Randolph filed a police report for battery.