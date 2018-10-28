Will Ferrell on G.A. Gov Race Campaigning for Stacey Abrams ... Going Door-to-Door

10/28/2018 12:18 PM PDT

Will Ferrell Goes Door-to-Door for Georgia Governor Hopeful Stacey Abrams

Stacey Abrams already has Hollywood in her corner in her bid to be Georgia's new governor -- and now she's got one of its leading men canvassing for her ... Mr. Will Ferrell.

Will was on the ground this weekend, going door-to-door for Abrams' Democratic campaign and encouraging people to vote early. He was definitely in good spirits about it too -- flashing a thumbs up with a clipboard in hand and a "Stacey Abrams for Governor" T on.

Ferrell even gave his official pitch for Abrams in a video posted to the official Georgia Democrat Twitter account, telling young voters to turn out for issues that affected them.

This definitely isn't the first sign of Tinseltown backing the GA governor hopeful. We broke the story ... Abrams has received tons of financial donations to her campaign from folks like John Legend, Meryl Streep, Denzel Washington, Jada Pinkett Smith and more. 

If these photos of Will going to bat (and the doorbell) for Abrams is any indication ... we'd say she's got a real shot in a historically conservative state. #RocktheVote