Judge Mathis Slams Trump for Politicizing Birthright Citizenship

Judge Mathis is ripping into President Trump for threatening to withdraw citizenship from children born in the U.S. ... all in the name of keeping Republicans in power heading into the midterm elections.

We got hizzoner Tuesday in NYC, where he gave us his take on Trump's plans to issue an executive order to end the automatic granting of U.S. citizenship to babies born in the U.S. from non-citizens.

Mathis told us he sees right through the tactic, and calls out POTUS for inflaming the immigration issue one week before election day. The judge seems to think most Americans will see things his way come Nov. 6.

He's not alone -- Trump's plan got plenty of immediate backlash, because it's a direct challenge to the 14th amendment ... "All persons born or naturalized in the United States ... are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside."

For what it's worth ... the amendment was ratified way back in 1868.