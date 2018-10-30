Khloe Kardashian Flies to CLE to Support Tristan Cavs Snap Losing Streak

Khloe Kardashian Cheers on Tristan Thompson After Reports Couple is On The Rocks

EXCLUSIVE

Khloe Kardashian might just be the good luck charm The Cleveland Cavaliers need ... she was in the crowd to cheer on baby daddy Tristan Thompson as his team got it's first W of the year.

Khloe was spotted at Quicken Loans arena Tuesday in the same section we saw her seated in so many times last year. It's been a rough season for Tristan and the LeBron-less squad ... they came into the game winless (0-6), and fired their head coach Tyronn Lue just a couple days ago.

The team's luck changed with Kardashian in the crowd ... locking down a 136-114 victory over The Atlanta Hawks. Tristan had a good game too, with 11 points and 13 rebounds.

There have been multiple reports the couple was on the rocks, but if Wednesday was any sign, they seem to be doing just fine.