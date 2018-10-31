TMZ's 2018 Halloween Costumes Kill It with Dynamic Duos

EXCLUSIVE
If the calendar says Oct. 31, TMZ staffers are dressing to the nines to honor the best (and sometimes worst) pop culture moments -- and these costumes slayed, if we do say so ourselves. And we do.
We had everyone from Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson (pre-split), Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ... and Tonya Harding and her ma, LaVona Golden.
These were just a few standouts, but check out the gallery to see the rest -- including Bert and Ernie, Freddie Mercury (guess who dared), Tekashi69, bruised Cardi B and a very realistic Grinch and Cindy Lou Who.
Until next year ... Happy Halloween!!!