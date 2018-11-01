Salt Bae Shows Off Hard Bod During Intense Beach Workout in Miami

Salt Bae Hard to Resist

Nothing can slow down Salt Bae ... except maybe a parachute.

The Turkish chef/Internet sensation was down on Miami Beach for Halloween going through some intense workouts ... thanks to this resistance chute. Can't knock the chute ... especially when you can flex your gains.

If you're in need for a little refresher ... Salt Bae's the famous butcher whose January 2017 video showing him suavely sprinkling Maldon salt flakes on some bone-in steak IMMEDIATELY took off. It undoubtedly forever changed how we sprinkle everything.

Fact is ... Salt Bae was legit way before his vid went viral. Remember, he owns a chain of Nusr-Et steakhouses in Miami, Turkey, the Middle East and he opened his 9th restaurant in Midtown Manhattan nearly a year after his video spread across the globe. He even has his own wax figure.

But, go ahead ... take it with a grain of salt. Just remember how it's sprinkled.