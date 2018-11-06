Ex-Pro Boxer Mario Melo Chokes to Death at Croissant Eating Contest

Ex-Pro Boxer Mario Melo Chokes to Death at Croissant Eating Contest

Breaking News

Former pro boxer Mario Oscar Melo -- who fought Michael Moorer for the WBO light heavyweight title in 1990 -- died Sunday after choking on dough during a croissant-eating contest in Argentina.

**WARNING -- THE VIDEO IS DISTURBING**

Video shows several men violently trying to dislodge the croissant from Melo's throat while on stage at the event in Buenos Aires, but to no avail. Melo was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Melo was 56.

Reports say Melo was on his 3rd croissant when he started to choke.

While eating competitions are popular around the world, the Major League Eating organization (which oversees huge events like Nathan's Famous 4th of July hot dog contest) always requires paramedics to be on hand in case a situation like this happens.

According to local reports, there was a firefighter and a doctor in the crowd who raced up and tried to help -- but it does not appear there was a dedicated, trained medical staff at the event.

Melo was 21-9 as a pro fighter, with the Moorer fight being his most famous bout -- though he lost in the 1st round.