Nicky Jam Strongly Hints He's in L.A. to Audition for 'Bad Boys 3'

Nicky Jam is on the West Coast to audition for a very specific movie -- and it might or might not (but definitely does) have something to do with Will Smith.

We got the reggaeton superstar Tuesday on Rodeo Drive, and while he copped to being in town for a casting call, he was tight-lipped about the project. Check out our photog's killer detective skills in deciphering what it MIGHT be. We landed on "Bad Boys 3," but see if you agree.

Nicky played the Hollywood game perfectly when we asked him to confirm -- but NJ and Will collab'd this year for the FIFA World Cup anthem, "Live It Up" ... so we know they're tight.

Still, we'll have to wait and see if Nicky makes the cut to get screen time with Will and Martin Lawrence.

The duo recently announced the third installment was officially a go. Finally!

