2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Backstage Angles of the Angels

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Behind the Scenes Angles of the Angels

When people say it's the most wonderful time of the year, they gotta be referring to THIS ... the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, and we got a ton of pics of the models getting ready to do their thing.

The 2018 runway show is going down in NYC Thursday night. As you can see in the photo gallery ... Bella Hadid, Josie Canseco and Josephine Skriver are already killing it as they get glammed backstage. We also got Gigi Hadid, Barbara Palvin, Adriana Lima and, of course, Kendall Jenner prepping in lingerie. Point is ... why the hell are you still reading this??

Start clicking through the shots. Think of it as advance VS scouting -- the show doesn't air on TV until Dec. 2. Enjoy!

Btw, Halsey is performing at the show, and just provided a preview of her wardrobe. Not much to it, but it's working for her.

View this post on Instagram Worked so hard for this! 💋💋💋 #vsfashionshow thank you guys! A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on Nov 8, 2018 at 1:11pm PST

Bebe Rexha, The Chainsmokers, Kelsea Ballerini, Rita Ora and Shawn Mendes are also playing during the show.

Custom-made VS mankini for Shawn, anyone??