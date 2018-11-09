Hilary Duff Spotted Out with Baby Banks and Baby Daddy Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff Mommy & Baby Daddy Duty ... Out With Newborn

Hilary Duff and baby daddy Matthew Koma are quickly getting their newborn daughter adjusted to the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

The pair was spotted out in Studio City Friday with their baby, Banks Violet Koma, running a couple of errands. Matthew gave Banks some fresh air first, carrying the infant through the parking lot before Hilary loads her into the car.

Duff announced her pregnancy with Koma back in June ... the pair had previously been off and on before Hilary confirmed the two were back together last December.

Banks was born on October 25 and, in a recent podcast interview with Dr. Berlin, Duff revealed she drank her placenta in a smoothie after the birth.

Hilary also has a 6-year-old son with NHL player Mike Comrie.