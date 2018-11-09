LaMelo Ball Gets LeBron Treatment with Billboard, 'Welcome to Ohio!!'

LaMelo Ball Gets LeBron Treatment ... 'Welcome to Ohio!!'

LaMelo Ball is already getting treated like a king in Ohio ... 'cause the kid got a LeBron James-style billboard to welcome the high school baller to his new home!!

ICYMI -- the youngest Ball bro announced his return to prep hoops earlier this week ... enrolling in elite SPIRE Academy private school in Geneva for his senior year.

The billboard -- paid for by Overtime -- popped up just minutes from Quicken Loans Arena on I-90, by West 3rd Street Thursday night ... so a LOT of people are gonna see it.

It's a play off the MASSIVE Bron poster that used to hang across from the Q. Of course, that's been replaced by the hideous Guardian of Traffic banner.

The hype is real for the former No. 7 recruit in the Class of 2019 ... and we'll see if he can live up to it as he's scheduled to suit up for SPIRE next week.

It's great timing for hoops fans in northeast Ohio now that Bron's in L.A. ... but let's be real -- nobody's replacing the King.