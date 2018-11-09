Ruth Bader Ginsburg Released from Hospital ... Back in the Game

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Released from Hospital After Breaking Ribs

EXCLUSIVE

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is out of the hospital, but not back on her feet ... quite yet.

RBG was released from George Washington Medical Center in D.C. Thursday after spending the night. As you know ... she fractured 3 ribs after taking a nasty fall Wednesday ... just one day after the midterm elections.

RBG is the centerpiece of SCOTUS's liberal wing ... and Trump would like nothing more than to replace her with an ultra-conservative.

She'll be working from home Friday, to maintain an incredible attendance record over her quarter-century on the highest court in the land.

Mind you ... RBG is a cancer survivor, she's had a heart procedure and she's had broken ribs before ... and she's bounced back so quickly she was never out of the game.

Well wishes.