Caitlyn Jenner's Malibu Mansion Spared the Flames of Woolsey Wildfire

Caitlyn Jenner Malibu Home Just Escapes Flames

Caitlyn Jenner is lucky -- like Powerball lucky -- because her multi-million dollar Malibu home appears to have narrowly dodged any structural damage in SoCal's raging wildfire.

This aerial pic, shot Saturday morning, shows hot spots still smoldering just outside the fencing of Caitlyn's 3,500 square foot house -- which is perched in the hills above Malibu. On Friday a source connected to the Jenner-Kardashians told us the mansion had been torched -- they clearly spoke too soon.

It's clear, though, the Woolsey fire's path came dangerously close as it burned out of control toward the Malibu beach area.

Caitlyn posted a video Friday saying she was safe but did not know the fate of her home. She knows now ... it's safe.

In the immortal words of Maxwell Smart (Google it young'ins) ... "Missed it by that much!"