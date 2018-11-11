Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Wants Rematch with Canelo Alvarez, 'I'll Knock Him Out'

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Wants Rematch With Canelo ... 'I'll Knock Him Out!'

EXCLUSIVE

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. is calling for another fight with Canelo Alvarez -- telling TMZ Sports he would knock his ass out ... if they fought at 168 pounds this time!

Remember, Julio and Canelo faced off in May 2017 at 164 pounds -- and Canelo dominated -- ultimately winning by unanimous decision after tuning up Julio for 12 straight rounds.

But, Julio says the weight was a huge factor -- and says if Canelo has the cajones to move up in weight, it won't end well for him.

"Canelo rematch at 168 ... I want to knock him out at my weight."

Julio is also calling out Floyd Mayweather -- saying he's 100% confident he can beat T.B.E. too!

One last thing ... when we asked if he considered Floyd the greatest boxer of all time, he shot that down -- saying Muhammad Ali and his father, Julio Cesar Chavez﻿, get the #1 and #2 spots.

But, before Julio can take on Canelo, Floyd or anyone else ... he's gotta get through Alfredo Angulo on Dec. 1, at the Staples Center.