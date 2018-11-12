Michael C. Hall's 'Dexter' Stalking Costume Up For Auction, Plus 'Star Trek' Props

Michael C. Hall Bid On My 'Dexter' Stalker Outfit ... 'Star Trek' Memorabilia Hitting Auction Block Too

EXCLUSIVE

There's an online bidding war about to erupt, and "Dexter" fans will have the opportunity to take home Michael C. Hall's famous stalker getup from the psychological thriller ... if they have the cash.

The Dexter Morgan stalker ensemble from the hit Showtime series is hitting the auction block Dec. 1, with the online merchant, Prop Store, valuing it between $2,000 and $3,000.

For TV buffs with deeper pockets, there's an opportunity to bring home some historic "Star Trek" memorabilia ... because the costumes from American TV's first interracial kiss are also heading to auction.

The togas worn by William Shatner and Nichelle Nichols ﻿when they kissed ﻿on a 1968 episode of "Star Trek," the first interracial kiss on American TV, are valued between $60,000 and $80,000. Just be ready to outbid the Trekkies.

There are tons of other cool Hollywood memorabilia up for auction ... a bag of blue sky meth from "Breaking Bad" (valued at $3,000), Robin Williams' egg spaceship from "Mork & Mindy" ($30,000), Howard Stern's Fartman uniform from the 1992 MTV VMAs ($8,000), and Laura Palmer's red casket from the cult series "Twin Peaks" ($3,000).