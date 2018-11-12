Jimmy Butler Embraces Sixers GM Elton Brand At Minneapolis Airport

Jimmy Butler Meets, Embraces Sixers GM Elton Brand At Minneapolis Airport

EXCLUSIVE

Jimmy Butler was personally greeted by his new Sixers GM, Elton Brand, and a private jet on his way outta Minnesota on Monday ... and TMZ Sports has the pics!!

The ex-Timberwolves forward was just shipped to Philadelphia in a blockbuster trade that sent Dario Saric and Robert Covington to Minnesota ... and Brand clearly couldn't wait to meet his newest superstar.

The Sixers are in Miami to play the Heat Monday night ... but we're told the guys are going straight to Philly. Butler's expected to suit up for the Sixers on Wednesday against the Orlando Magic.

It's Brand's first huge trade in his new position as general manager after his own 17-year NBA career ... and judging by the pics, he's happy with the results.