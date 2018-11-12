Lady Gaga Lifts Spirits at Wildfire Shelter 'Keep the Faith, Together'

Lady Gaga Volunteers at Red Cross Shelter, 'Let's Keep the Faith'

Lady Gaga is putting her heart and soul into helping people driven from their homes by the California wildfires -- and she delivered an emotional speech to evacuees.

Gaga, who herself was forced to flee her Malibu home, showed up Sunday evening at a Red Cross shelter at Pacific Palisades High School, and told the displaced crowd, "I extend my love ... I know we do not know each other, but I love you. This is an emergency, but you are not alone."

She encouraged everyone to take advantage of mental health counselors on the premises, and to "share your stories and talk to each other during this time."

Gaga's home has reportedly survived the flames, so far, but it's obvious the danger of the Woolsey fire is taking an emotional toll.

We're told she spent about 90 minutes at the shelter. She took photos, handed out gift cards, and even sang to a 98-year-old woman who'd been evacuated.

As Gaga put it, "Let's keep the faith, together."

There's no doubt her time and words were greatly appreciated, and effective in lifting spirits.