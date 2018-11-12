Stanley the Giraffe is Doing Fine, But PETA Furious at Malibu Wine Safaris

Stanley the Giraffe Doing Just Fine!!! ... But PETA is Furious

Stanley the Giraffe is standing tall and doing perfectly okay ... contrary to reports the famous exotic animal was harmed during the devastating California wildfires. But, not everyone's buying it.

A rep at Malibu Wine Safaris tells TMZ ... Stanley was moved out of his enclosure just after midnight Friday to a stable away from the fires. The move paid off big-time because the fires reached the property early Saturday morning.

Contrary to rumors ... Stanley's eyelashes were not burned.

Whitney Cummings posted a pic showing how close the fire came to Stanley's enclosure ... but we're told the fire never penetrated Stanley's safe area. BTW, a news chopper spotted Stanley Monday morning doing okay.

The comedian has spent the weekend blasting Malibu Wine Safaris, claiming it never moved Stanley out of its enclosure. In lengthy posts on Instagram, Whitney said she even found an injured pig not being looked after.

What's more ... a rep for PETA tells TMZ the org's demanding authorities investigate reports that at least some of the animals may be unaccounted for and check their condition. Lisa Lange, a senior veep with PETA, says, "It is unconscionable for any facility that keeps animals under lock and key not to have an emergency plan that allows for their immediate evacuation when one is called for."

The rep for Malibu Wine tells us the owner met with Whitney on the property and she visited the site twice to see for herself. For her part, Whitney says she's been getting conflicting information on the safari's evacuation plans. The rep tells us it followed all proper protocols.