Dez Bryant High as Hell Right After Achilles Surgery, It Was A Success!

Dez Bryant's callin' his Achilles surgery Tuesday a huge success ... straight from his hospital bed -- while feelin' loopy as hell!!!

The wideout, after just 2 days with the New Orleans Saints, popped his Achilles tendon in practice last week and needed surgery to repair the mess.

That operation just went down ... and, per a completely drugged out Dez, it went well!!

"I just finished surgery. I'm out," Dez says with a laugh. "God is great. Thank everybody for the support."

In case you didn't believe the superstar receiver ... Dez put his doc on the screen to confirm the good news.

"Everything went well. Success! Nothing to worry about."

Dez ain't gonna be able to play for a while ... but the Saints say they'd love to have him back if he can make a full recovery in 2019. And, by the looks of things -- he's on his way!