Iggy Azalea Sued by Injured Skateboarder and There's a French Montana Connection

Iggy Azalea just got a not-so-fabulous parting gift from dating French Montana ... a lawsuit.

A skateboarder named Jeffrey Linett claims in a new lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, he was tooling around in WeHo back in November 2016 when a car owned by Iggy and driven by French's little brother, Ayoub Kharbouch, slammed into him.

Since Iggy was the registered owner of the 2015 Jeep Wrangler, she's on the hook if the driver did something stupid.

Linett claims Ayoub didn't see him crossing because he was Snapchatting while driving ... classic negligence.

Linett, who is also suing Ayoub, claims he suffered "severe personal injuries" and emotional distress.