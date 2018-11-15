Conrad Hilton's Ex-Girlfriend Hunter Salomon Files Restraining Order

Conrad Hilton Ex-GF Files for Restraining Order

EXCLUSIVE

Conrad Hilton's ex-girlfriend, Hunter Salomon -- the daughter of poker player Rick Salomon and E.G. Daily -- has filed for a restraining order against the hotel heir.

Salomon filed docs in Los Angeles Thursday seeking protection from Paris' brother. It's not yet clear if the order has been granted by a judge.

TMZ broke the story ... in May 2017, Hilton was arrested for breaking into E.G. Daily's home and for violating a restraining order. We also got video of him outside Daily's house going on a homophobic and racist rant, shouting at cops.

Hilton was arrested for that incident and later appeared in court, where a judge made the decision to release him under the condition he be admitted to a hospital.

Hunter first filed for a restraining order against Hilton in 2015, but that recently expired.