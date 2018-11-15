Stormy Daniels Good Day, Oxford U. ... Let's Talk Porn!!!

Stormy Daniels Visits Oxford University to Talk Porn

Breaking News

Stormy Daniels isn't letting her attorney's legal trouble derail her mission -- she jetted off to merry ole England Thursday to make 'em even merrier by talking porn in a super-tight red dress.

Stormy's inside the hallowed halls of Oxford University and we're guessing no one else on campus is rocking 5-inch stilettos.

You can see she's got the FULL attention of the students as she opens up about sex, guns and other fluff. Seriously ... that's the title of her speech.

So far, Michael Avenatti's arrest for domestic violence hasn't come up, but she's said if the allegations turn out to be true ... she'd drop him. So far, she's sticking to her script, telling the captivated students why it's bad for society to stigmatize porn stars and other sex workers.

Oxford just got wayyy less stuffy, old chap. Pip pip, cheerio!!