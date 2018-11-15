Jacob Tremblay Scores Almost $1 Million For 'Good Boys' Film

Jacob Tremblay Nearly 1 Million Dollar Payday!!!

EXCLUSIVE

Forget a freakin' piggy bank ... Jacob Tremblay needs a team of accountants 'cause the little kid is making SERIOUS CHEDDAR with his next movie.

The 12-year-old scored a whopping $900k to star in "Good Boys" ... this according to his minors contract obtained by TMZ. The flick's an R-rated comedy produced by Seth Rogen about four boys who skip school and embark on a crazy adventure. Think "Superbad" meets "Sausage Factory."

The kid's been on a real tear ever since he entered Hollywood just a few years ago. As we first reported ... Jacob scored a $100k deal to play a part in the sequel to "The Shining." That movie's tentatively titled "Doctor Sleep" and its star-studded cast includes Ewan McGregor.

Jacob wowed audiences worldwide in "Room" and really showed his strengths in "Wonder." "Good Boys" is slated for an August 2019 release. Get it, Jacob!!!