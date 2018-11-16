Vine Star 'I'm Tyrone' Gunnin' For WWE Contract ... 'I'm The Next Mr. T!'

Vine Star 'I'm Tyrone' Gunnin' For WWE Contract, 'I'm The Next Mr. T!'

EXCLUSIVE

The dude who went viral for his "I'm Tyrone" Vine videos tells TMZ Sports he's ready to go from the phone screen to the squared circle ... saying he wants a crack at the WWE!!

In case you've never heard of Tyrone before ... the guy is a HUGE star on social media for his hilarious videos that featured him stealin' dudes' girls.

But ... Tyrone's done with all that now -- and says he's ready to move on to a career working for Vince McMahon.

"I'm like the next Mr. T," Tyrone tells TMZ Sports ... "The next Terry Crews. The next Deebo. All in one, man! That's how good I am, except, I'm more dangerous, because I f*ck wives!!!"

Tyrone says this ain't publicity stunt ... dude says he's got a legit MMA background and thinks he can be the company's next megastar.

In fact ... Tyrone's callin' out ALL the wrestlers in the biz -- tellin' them they're soft and swearing he's comin' for their wives next!!!

"I can't stand it no more," Tyrone says. "They cheerin' for these soft -- f*ck all that, man! The real champion is here!"

Soooo ... what do ya say, Vince?